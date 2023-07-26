TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County voters will have a say on roughly half a billion dollars worth of roadway and parks projects as part of a bond package slated to appear on the November ballot.

Travis County Commissioners Court approved the list of projects during its Tuesday meeting. The package aims to address roadway improvements, park upgrades and the purchase and conservation of green space.

The list of approved road projects are:

Blake Manor Road from Taylor Lane to Burleson Manor Road: $16.83 million

TxDOT right-of-way: $25 million

Rowe Lane from SH 130 to Hodde Lane: $30.8 million

Cameron Road east of SH 130 from Pecan Street to Fuchs Grove Road: $38.5 million

Arterial A construction: $33 million

Bee Creek Road from Lakehurst Road to Highland Boulevard: $16.5 million

South Pleasant Valley Road (Phase 1) from City of Austin limits to SH 45: $29.7 million

Active transportation safety projects: $15 million

Pyramid Drive and O’Reilly Drive substandard roads: $15 million

Howard Lane shared-use path: $11 million

Included park projects are as follows:

Strategic parkland acquisition, conservation: $200 million

Onion Creek Greenway, SAT 4 East to Moya Park: $6.6 million

Onion Creek Greenway, SAT 4 West to McKinney Falls State Park: $8.8 million

Gilleland Creek Greenway (Phase 1): $30 million

Bee Creek Sports Complex: $8.4 million

Southeast Metro Park Improvements: $15.6 million

Arkansas Bend Pavilion: $5 million

The total bond amount of both propositions — one proposition for road projects and one for parks projects — is estimated to cost $509.5 million. While not funded via the bond election proposal, commissioners also directed county staff to begin the process of creating task forces to help guide substandard road and active transportation improvements countywide, with Judge Andy Brown proposing a possible task force to look into regional rail improvements.

At an Aug. 15 meeting, Travis County Commissioners are poised to officially approve the bond election language, tax rate information and a voter information sheet. Voters will consider the two propositions on Election Day, which is Nov. 7.