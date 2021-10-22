Here’s how to dispose of unwanted prescription meds in Travis County this weekend

FILE – This July 6, 2017, file photo shows prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Travis County is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23.

The county says that constables are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to allow the public to dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free.

Residents can drop off their medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Constable Precincts 2, 4 and 5.

The public is asked to wear masks as they drive through the collection site.

Drop off locations:

Constable Pct. 2 10409 Burnet Road St. 150, Austin, TX 78758

Constable Pc.t 4 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy #1100, Austin, TX 78744

Constable Pct. 5 1003 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX 78701



Flushing or throwing prescription drugs can harm local drinking water and wildlife, officials say.

If you’re unable to make Saturday’s event, you can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day at 11,000 authorized collectors.