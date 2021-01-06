LIVE: Health officials worry about ICUs filling up quickly, provide COVID-19 update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With health officials worried about intensive care units filling up and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, they’ll convene for a 10 a.m. media briefing Wednesday to give an update and answer questions.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said 115 new COVID-19 hospitalizations admissions were reported Tuesday, a dubious record that he and other health officials think will be broken as the area’s surge continues.

In a presentation Tuesday at the Travis County Commissioners Court, Escott said “the entire state is in surge” and that the state’s plan to mitigate COVID-19 spread “isn’t working.”

By definition, a surge means a trauma service area has 15% of its hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for seven consecutive days. Escott said there are 14 areas in Texas experiencing surge, and the Austin-Travis County area is on the cusp of surge but hasn’t hit the seven consecutive days part of the definition yet.

New projections from the University of Texas Modeling Consortium say ICUs could be full by Jan. 15, but Escott predicts that could happen sooner if the rate of spread remains at its current level.

