Have an old arrest record? Travis County residents can register to have it removed

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Elected officials in Travis County are opening online registration to help residents remove old Travis County arrest records from their criminal history.

Next year, residents can attend an “Expunction Expo” — where county officials and volunteers will help them get Travis County arrest records expunged from their criminal history.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Travis County District Clerk Velva Price and Pflugerville City Council member Rudy Metayer will open registration on Wednesday during a briefing at 12:30 p.m.

In 2020, Travis County officials served 241 individuals and expunged 400 offenses during a similar event. The 2022 event will be held Jan. 15.

We’ll update this story with more information following the briefing.