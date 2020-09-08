Hamilton Pool open for hiking with reservations, still closed for swimming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hamilton Pool is open as of Tuesday, but with numerous restrictions, county parks officials say.

Travis County Parks officials say the popular recreation area is open, but you’ll need a reservation to get in and swimming won’t be allowed.

Those with reservations can hike to the pool and waterfall, but the trail to the Pedernales River is closed. No guided hikes or educational programs will take place, county parks officials say.

All visitors are required to follow all local orders, such as wearing a face covering, practicing social distance and bringing hand sanitizer.