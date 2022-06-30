TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hamilton Pool could reopen for swimming as soon as this weekend, as results for recent bacteria testing are expected to come back Thursday or Friday, according to Travis County.

A county spokesperson said the pool portion of the preserve had reopened in May but closed again due to high bacteria levels.

Last summer, the pool also closed to swimmers, because the February 2021 winter storm caused rocks to fall from the cliffs into the pool. The stretch of the trail underneath the overhanging cliff at the swimming hole was also closed to visitors due to the same problem.

Because of recent rainfall, the spokesperson said the county is hopeful the pool will reopen soon.

A notice on the Travis County Parks website said the earliest swimming might be allowed is Friday. If swimming is allowed, then it would only be in a small part of the pool because of the falling rocks issue.

Although visitors can’t swim yet, Travis County said the rest of Hamilton Pool Preserve and its amenities are open. So you can look, but maybe not get to touch the water.

Reservations are needed to access the park every day. You can learn more about reserving a spot online.