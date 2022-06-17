AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A new mixed-use development planned for eastern Travis County could be anchored by an H-E-B.

Developers have secured a handful of approvals, including an incentives agreement, to aid with the creation of the 95-acre hub for living and shopping in Manor.

Representatives from Butler Family Partnership Ltd. on June 15 discussed the Manor Crossing project, at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973, during a Manor City Council meeting. Plans call for 600 multifamily units and up to 425,000 square feet of commercial space.

