AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several conservationist groups are banding together to stop treated effluent from getting into certain waterways in Texas, including Barton and Onion creeks.

That means human waste where pollutants have been removed.

Currently, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) grants permits for those discharges.

The Hill Country Alliance and Save Barton Creek Association are among the groups that submitted a petition to the state agency to enact new rules that would “prohibit TCEQ from issuing permits that authorize the discharge of treated domestic wastewater into stream segments and their drainage areas that have naturally

occurring very low levels of total phosphorus,” according to the petition.

No permit has been granted, yet, for Barton Creek, but the groups say the TCEQ almost granted one recently for a tributary to Barton Creek. The application “was contested for four years before the developer recently decided to change their plans,” according to the petition.

According to the petition, the treated effluent discharge could set off “a chain of undesirable biologic events including accelerated plant growth, algae blooms, a low dissolved oxygen, and the death of certain fish, invertebrates, and other aquatic animals.”

Petitioners point to Liberty Hill as a “worst-case scenario,” where the TCEQ granted a treated wastewater discharge permit for the city’s wastewater treatment facility back in 2016. Petitioners said now there is a large, unnatural amount of algae that lasts all year in the San Gabriel River.

Last year, treated effluent discharge was to blame for massive Hill Country algae blooms in the San Gabriel River, downstream of the Liberty Hill wastewater plant.

Environmental experts say that while algae blooms don’t produce toxins, they do damage the ecosystems of creeks and streams where they appear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.