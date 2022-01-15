Grass fire burns near Mustang Ridge amid high wind concerns

Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is assisting Travis County Fire Rescue with a fire just north of Mustang Ridge on Saturday evening.

The fire was burning in the area of State Highways 130 and 45.

It is unknown how large the fire is or if anyone is injured.

At last check, an AFD shift commander said they weren’t working any other fires amid the high winds.

Officials issued warnings about high winds and wildfire danger starting Friday through Saturday night.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

