Good boy! K9 Steele retires from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One pooch is headed to live out his golden years after working hard with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

A retirement ceremony was held for K9 Steele Thursday morning.

Steele has been with the sheriff’s office since 2013. He’s helped apprehend more than 300 suspects during that time.

Steele’s handler, Deputy Joseph Zahn, says it’s been a pleasure to work with him.

“He likes to do things to please his handlers, and if it’s searching for a missing child or a suspect that just committed a crime,” Zahn said. “He’s down for it — he won’t quit until you tell him, ‘Hey it’s time to quit.’“

Because Zahn was Steele’s second handler at the department, Steele is being placed with his first handler, who helped train him.

And a fun fact — Steele’s commands are given to him in French so the suspects don’t understand.

Happy retirement to a very good boy!