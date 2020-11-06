Gas leak shuts down both lanes of traffic on FM 685 in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers will want to avoid Farm to Market 685 between Pflugerville Parkway and Town Center Drive in Pflugerville because of a reported gas leak.

According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, the road could remain closed overnight, so drivers are asked to avoid the area and find another route. It’s unclear what caused the gas leak or how it was discovered.

Traffic Alert: FM 685 closed between Pflugerville Pkwy and Town Center Dr due to a gas leak. Could be closed overnight. Police managing traffic. Take alternate route. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) November 6, 2020

Pflugerville police are also monitoring the situation and warning drivers that both north and southbound lanes on FM 685 are shut down right now.

Traffic Alert: Northbound and southbound lanes of FM 685 are closed between Pflugerville Pkwy and SH 130 due to a gas leak. Avoid the area and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/4LB3Tqw0g6 — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) November 6, 2020

KXAN reached out Friday evening to the City of Pflugerville for additional information but has yet to receive a response.

