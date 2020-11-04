José Garza elected to be Travis County District Attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County elected José Garza as its new District Attorney on Tuesday night.

Republican Martin Harry and Democrat Garza were vying to be the top felony prosecutor, each with different ideas of how to reform the criminal justice system.

See latest election results below:

“Voters in Travis County have sent an unmistakable clear message that they expect a criminal justice system that treats every person fairly-regardless of their race, their ethnicity, of their income, of their immigration status,” Garza said in a speech Tuesday night.

A tight Democratic primary race in March led to a runoff between the Garza and incumbent Margaret Moore. Moore, a long-time installation in Travis County leadership, conceded in the July runoff election after early voting totals revealed Garza had garnered 68% of the votes.

Garza is the executive director of the Worker’s Defense Project and has campaigned on platform of “reimagining” the criminal justice system. He said he believes the system weighs an unfairly heavy burden on people of color and the working class.

Garza spent Tuesday afternoon speaking with University of Texas students (KXAN Photo: Avery Travis)

“We have a lot of work to do to end the gross racial disparities in our criminal justice system, to prioritize dangerous offenses like sexual assault, and to really end the practice of using so many of our resources locking people up who are struggling with substance abuse disorder,” Garza told KXAN on Tuesday.

Harry, who is a local attorney with a background in criminal and civil law, says while there are shortfalls in the system, a stronger enforcement of the law is a better approach.

“If the problem is an unequal enforcement of the law, the proper response is to apply the law equally,” Harry said.

Whoever becomes the next Travis County District Attorney, an office which prosecutes felonies in the county, will have to address two cases involving officers who shot suspects. DA Margaret Moore said she would delay bringing the Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos cases to a grand jury to let the next DA be in charge of them.

Harry spent the afternoon outside polling places in South Austin. (KXAN Photo/Avery Travis)

KXAN talked to both candidates about how they would respond to any unrest or arrests related to protests following the election results.

Both Garza and Harry called on voters to demonstrate and express their opinions peacefully.