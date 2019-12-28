Funeral for San Jacinto Co. deputy who was killed on on-duty to be held Saturday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A San Jacinto County deputy killed in an on-duty crash will be laid to rest in Pflugerville on Saturday.

Deputy Bryan Pfluger died Saturday, Dec. 21 after he collided with another deputy’s car on the way to a call.

Pfluger leaves behind a wife and new baby.

On Dec. 22, the Sheriff’s Association of Texas released the following statement:

“San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers has identified the Deputy killed last night as Deputy Bryan Pfluger. Deputy Pfluger collided with another Deputy while they were both en route to a call. He leaves behind a wife and new baby. We send our prayers to his family, friends and the community he served.”

A public viewing begins at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pflugerville on 10th Street — followed by service beginning at 1 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Pflugerville police said to anticipate a heightened police presence in the area and note that portions of 10th Street and Pfluger Street will be closed.