Fully paid family leave resolution moves forward in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County could be one of the first counties in the state to offer fully paid family leave for county workers.

Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with the idea of offering fully paid maternity and paternity leave.

The county currently offers unpaid family and medical leave time for employees but not extended paid leave after birth, adoption or long-term medical issues.

The county plans on creating a subcommittee to finalize the details of the new plan which may call for six to 12 paid weeks off.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, one of the bill’s sponsors, says this is a first step to make sure Travis County is looking at paid family leave.