Free medical care event to be held in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — If you are one of the many Central Texans without health or dental insurance, free medical care is on the way.

On Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., hundreds of doctors, nurses and volunteers will gather at Seton Medical Center Hays located at 6001 Kyle Parkway for a medical mission.

It’s a medical mission put together by Ascension Seton. Neal Kelley, the Chief Operating Officer at Seton Medical Center Hays, says they chose Hays County for a reason.

“It is no secret the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio is a high growth area and Hays County is no exception. We are growing and so this is an opportunity to place a medical mission in a community where there is a great need and relative to the state we have a higher than average uninsured population.”

Free services will include:

Medical care for kids and adults

Pharmacy services

Foot care

Dental services

Spiritual Care

Skin Cancer Screening

Diabetic Education

Kids Vision

No insurance is needed to be seen by the medical team.

This is also not the first time Ascension Seton has held a medical mission at home in Hays County. In 2017, nearly a thousand people lined up before the sunrise to seek medical help. “We had wonderful stories, we had children struggling in school and got eye glasses for the first time,” said Kelley. “We had a gentleman who had not gone to the dentist in years and had problem with an abscessed tooth. We were able to give him relief at the moment and he walked out of here smiling.”

This year, the need and crowd is expected to be just as big. “It’s an incredible day to volunteer. We have 400 physicians, nurses and clinicians who volunteer their time.”

The event is first-come, first-served.