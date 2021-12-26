Free Christmas tree recycling available in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Are you out of Christmas spirit and ready to have the space in your living room back?

If your tree’s fake, you can box it up and hide it, but if you have a real one, you’ll have some disposal options starting Sunday.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10, Travis County residents can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at four different locations in the area.

Locations are:

West Service Center — 4501 FM 620, Austin

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex — 3614 FM 973, Del Valle

Collection Center — 2625 Woodall Drive, Leander

East Service Center — 6011 Blue Bluff, Austin

There are some requirements, however:

Only natural trees are accepted (no plastic/artificial trees)

All ornaments, decorations, lights and tree stands must be removed

All nails, staples and metal must be removed

Trees sprayed with flocking or artificial snow won’t be accepted

Do not place the tree in a “tree bag” or any plastic bag

Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half

Holiday lights that no longer work can also be dropped off for recycling at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off Center at 2514 Business Center Drive in Austin. For more information, click here.

Click here for a map of Travis County tree drop-off locations, or visit the City of Austin’s Tree Recycling webpage for a list of drop-off locations in the region.