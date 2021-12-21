Free at-home COVID-19 tests offered by Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People can now schedule appointments to pick up free at-home COVID-19 test kits from community centers throughout Travis County.

The county announced Tuesday afternoon that people can call the community center closest to them to set up a time to pick up a test kit. The centers will remain open until 1 p.m. Wednesday and will not reopen until Monday, Dec. 27.

The following locations will have the at-home test kits:

Del Valle: South Community Center (3518 F.M. 973) — 512-854-1520

Manor: East Rural Community Center (600 W. Carrie Manor St.) — 512-854-1550

Jonestown: Northwest Rural Community Center (18649 F.M. 1431, Suite 6A) — 512-854-1500

Oak Hill: West Rural Community Center (8656 State Hwy 71, Suite 100) — 512-854-2130

Pflugerville: North Rural Community Center (15822 Foothill Farms Loop) — 512-854-1530

Central Austin (5325 Airport Blvd) — 512-854-4120

The test kits expire on Jan. 31, 2022. A map of Travis County Community Centers can be found here.