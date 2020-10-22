Former Travis County sheriff, WWII veteran dies at age 95

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of former Travis County Sheriff Raymond Frank announced he passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10. He was 95-years-old.

Frank had a military career of nearly three decades. He graduated from the Army Air Corp Pilot training class in 1945 when he was 19 and went on to serve in World War II and the Korean War, his family said.

Frank was also a special investigative agent and supervisor with the Office of Special Investigations in the U.S. Air Force, according to his family. He retired from his military service at Bergstrom Air Force Base in 1970.

That’s when he went to work for Travis County as a chief deputy county clerk before being elected sheriff.

“He was always sharp with the truth and appreciated an honest person,” his family said in a statement.

With his campaign motto “the sheriff that shoots straight,” he ran for reelection for Travis County sheriff in both 2008 and 2012.

“He always felt like he had a purpose on earth and tried not to waste the time he was given to make an impact on the lives of people around him,” his family said.

Courtesy: Family of Raymond Frank

Courtesy: Family of Raymond Frank

Frank married his wife, Charlotte, in 1950. They raised four children together, his family said. He also has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A private burial with military honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday. A memorial service will also be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in San Antonio on Friday at 1 p.m.

Memorials can be sent to Upbring School of Arts and Sciences in central Austin, located at 3407 Red River with a designation to USAS, the family said.