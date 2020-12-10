Former political rivals unite over sexual assault prosecution reform in future Travis County DA’s office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney-elect José Garza tapped his former political opponent, Erin Martinson, to lead the office’s special victims unit, which is dedicated to addressing cases of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual violence.

Sexual assault cases remained Martinson’s main focus throughout her campaign for the county’s top federal prosecutorial spot. She lost to Garza in the Democratic primary, but later endorsed his runoff campaign against incumbent Margaret Moore.

“We will honor victims by considering their needs and centering their voices. We will ensure the office is prioritizing safety, and we will provide training to staff to make sure we are not retraumatizing victims,” Martinson said, after the announcement was made Thursday.

Former democratic candidate for Travis County DA Erin Martinson campaigning on March 3, 2020

(KXAN Photo/Avery Travis)

Martinson and Garza were critical of Moore’s approach to prosecuting these types of cases and of her decision to leave the local Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team, or SARRT.

Some members of this group actually sued Moore and other county officials in a class-action lawsuit, claiming their sexual assault cases were not handled properly. A judge dismissed the case earlier this year, but now it’s being appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

One of the women involved in that lawsuit, Marina Garrett, said she fully supports Martinson and Garza’s proposed changes to the special victims unit.

“We know that not every case is going to be prosecuted, but it matters the way that you tell survivors that. It matters how you speak to them when you first meet them. It matters that you meet them, before the day you are denying their case. Those things matter,” Garrett said. “I think we know that we have that with Erin and with José.”

Garrett said she was sexually assaulted at a parking garage in downtown Austin in August 2015. KXAN reported previously that authorities were able to arrest the suspect in her case, however, her rape kit was in limbo for more than a year due to the APD DNA lab closing in June 2016. According to the original lawsuit filed, Garrett was later informed the District Attorney’s Office would not be pursuing her case further “because there was no DNA present in her rape kit.”

“I get overwhelmed thinking about what that experience would have been like, if it had been Erin,” she said. “I get very overwhelmed and emotional to know that survivors that come after me are going to get that experience and not be re-traumatized.”

Martinson noted trauma-informed training will enable prosecutors in her unit to understand what justice looks like for each individual victim.

“Having worked with victims for 20 plus years, I know that not every victim is looking for a conviction or looking for jailtime for their abuser,” she explained. “Some want something much more simple or meaningful, like an apology or a conversation.”

She said she hopes to expand the office beyond its prosecutorial duties to become “a resource for victims.”

“We are not focused on the numbers. We are focused on the people,” Garza said in agreement.

He said their goal is to take on more sexual assault cases for prosecution than his predecessor. However, he noted his office will be inheriting a backlog of cases, as jury trials have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

