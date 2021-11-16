Former Manor ISD Police Chief hoping for fresh start after being cleared of ‘criminal conduct’

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) —Manor Independent School District placed police chief Shane Sexton on administrative leave in May, and then the district didn’t renew his contract a month later.

Sexton was accused of falsifying officers’ timesheets and unlawfully donating old cell phones to a local domestic violence shelter, but a recent criminal investigation cleared him of wrongdoing, and now he’s speaking out.

“I don’t know what their (Manor ISD) motivation was for making the decision that they made,” Sexton said.

He says the last few months have been difficult.

“I probably have applied for 75 to 80 positions,” Sexton said. “At this point, I have even applied to be a driver at Chick-Fil-A.”

After being placed on administrative leave, accused of falsifying timesheets and donating old cell phones to a domestic violence shelter, his contract wasn’t renewed. He admits to giving away cell phones, but says it was to help a local shelter.

“When you have a $0 value item, why not presume doing something beneficial to the community with it would be a wise choice,” Sexton said. “Especially because at the district it becomes e-waste.”

He also says he changed timesheets to properly reflect his officers work schedules and make sure they were paid for the time they worked.

“It would be to ensure officers were getting paid what they actually worked,” Sexton said.

In October, Sexton’s attorney Brad Heilman told us that after a five-month investigation by the Texas Rangers and Travis County District Attorney’s Office that Sexton “has been officially cleared of any criminal conduct,” but Sexton is still struggling to find work.

“I am afraid that it is going to put a permanent black mark there,” Sexton said. “Again I have applied for several positions. Positions I believe I am qualified for.”

So far, nothing. He also wishes the district would have waited for the investigation to conclude before deciding he would not continue on as the chief.

“Especially having been cleared of everything,” Sexton said. “To be able to recognize that maybe better steps could have been taken or at least waited until the rangers concluded their investigation that would have been amazing.”

Sexton says he was honorably discharged from his position and he is now hoping to find work.

“The honorable discharge should speak for itself,” Sexton said.

KXAN asked the district for comment, but they said they do not talk about personnel matters like this.

Sexton was not fired but was placed on administrative leave until his contract ended in June.

The district announced Clarence Yarbrough as its new police chief over the summer. He previously served as the police chief for the Teague Independent School District, east of Waco.