AUSTIN (KXAN) — The heavy rainfall Thursday morning led to the closure of one polling location in central Austin.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office announced the Austin Recreation Center, located at 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., would have to close as an early voting site because of flooding. Staff members are now directing voters to go to other nearby locations like the University of Texas Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Avenue, or Austin City Hall, 301 West Second Street.

“Due to flooding, the Austin Recreation Center polling site will be closed until the location can safely re-open. Our office will share updates as they become available,” a news release Thursday noted.

People can find a list of all the early voting locations on the Travis County clerk’s website. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

During this election, voters are deciding whether they support 14 proposed constitutional amendments as well as several local propositions. KXAN’s Voter Guide explains what will appear on the ballots as well as what to bring to the polls.