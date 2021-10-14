Flood warning issued for Onion Creek at U.S. Highway 183

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Onion Creek near U.S. 183, and it’s expected to be in effect all day Thursday. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Onion Creek south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport rises due to heavy rain overnight, it’s at risk of flooding, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The NWS issued a flood warning at 7:15 a.m. for the creek at U.S. Highway 183 in southeast Travis County. The warning will be in effect all day Thursday, the agency said.

At 7 a.m., the creek was near flood stage at 15 feet and is expected to get up to 19 feet by Thursday afternoon before it should recede, the NWS said. Flood stage for the creek is considered 17 feet, so NWS thinks there will be some minor flooding in the area.

The NWS also said that the 12000 block of Old San Antonio Road, west of Interstate 35 in the Manchaca area, is “likely flooded and impassable.”