LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been rescued after being trapped in their car near Lago Vista, officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and North Lake Travis Fire & Rescue were responding to a vehicle rescue just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Shoreline Ranch Drive, near Lohman Ford Road.

ATCEMS said two people were trapped and had to be extricated. Both patients were STAR Flighted to local hospitals with serious injuries.

No other information was available.