First responders search for missing Lake Travis swimmer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics were among those responding to search for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis who hadn’t resurfaced after going under water.

A tweet from ATCEMS said lake patrol and a fire boat were in the area with two rescue swimmers searching in the water. The call came in just after 5:30 p.m.

They were initially responding to an area near Sandy Creek Marina at 8700 Lime Creek Road, but the address for first responders changed to south of that near the Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark. At last check they were sent to 16120 Wharf Cove.

Around 6:10 p.m., ATCEMS said efforts switched to recovery mode and the scene would be turned over to law enforcement.

STAR Flight also responded.

