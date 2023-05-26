AUSTIN (KXAN) — A case of mpox has been recorded in Travis County, marking the first case in Austin since February.

Mpox was previously referred to as monkeypox. The CDC changed the name in November, following a recommendation from the World Health Organization.

The new case brings the total in the county to 281.

Following the new case, Austin Public Health is encouraging those at risk to get vaccinated and follow precautions to protect against the spread of the virus.

“This could be the first of many new cases in our community if we aren’t cautious and follow the practices we know work to protect ourselves and others,” Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a press release Friday. “Vaccines are readily available through APH and community partners. The time is now to get your vaccine.”

Vaccine eligibility information can be found on APH’s website. People seeking a vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling 512-972-5520 or by contacting local vaccine providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned about a possible resurgence of cases this summer after a cluster of cases were reported in Chicago in April and May.

Nine of those cases were among men who had received the vaccination.

“Many people in our community were greatly affected by the outbreak we experienced last year,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. “An mpox infection meant they experienced severe pain, were possibly hospitalized and had to isolate themselves from others for weeks.”

APH offers the following measures to help reduce the spread of the virus: