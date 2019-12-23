First case of measles since 1999 confirmed in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles for the first time since 1999, according to the City of Austin.

Austin Public Health is working with health departments in Central Texas to inform people who were at specific locations listed below that they may have been exposed to measles.

Locations of possible measles exposure (provided by City of Austin)

December 14 (evening):

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 West Parmer Lane

December 14 – 16:

HEB, 6001 West Parmer Lane

December 15:

Saam Thai, 6301 West Parmer Lane

December 15 – 16

Mandola’s Italian, 4700 Guadalupe Street

December 16 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.):

Target, 10107 Research Boulevard

Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Boulevard

December 17 (12 p.m.– 4 p.m.):

Austin-Bergstrom International United Airlines, gate 29 area



Austin Public Health officials are working with the CDC to contact people in reference to those who may have come into contact with this person at ABIA and who were on the same plane. It was a connecting flight, and Austin Public Health Officials did not know the end destination of the flight.

Measles is a virus that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk when around someone who has measles. Symptoms include cough, rash, fever and sore eyes.

If you have received two Measles Mumps Rubella vaccinations, you are protected. If you received one or no MMR vaccinations you are at an increased risk of infection.

The city is asking people to call the doctor immediately if you have been to these locations during these dates and develop a fever before Jan. 1, 2020. They also ask that you do not just show up to doctor’s office but to make sure you call first to ensure the safest preventative way to stop possible spreading of the virus.

For more information on measles, visit the city’s website.