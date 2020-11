MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters with the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 extinguished a house fire in Manor on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in a wall and spread to the attic of a home on Aus Tex Acres Lane. Travis County ESD No. 12 says the fire was quickly knocked down.

A contractor, who was working on the home, was evaluated by medics, but was not taken to the hospital. No one else was in the house at the time of the fire.