Firefighter in training: Manor 4-year-old greets crew responding to false alarm, gets to play on the truck

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — When he heard a fire alarm go off Monday, Kooper Shelby threw his gear on and rushed outside to see what was going on.

“I can put out this fire,” he said. “I have to show the firemen how to get here!”

Well, thankfully for those in the community, it was a false alarm. What Kooper’s mom Sara shared in a Facebook post about her eager-to-help 4-year-old when Travis County firefighters showed up is just precious.

As Kooper stood outside his house, still in his fire coat and helmet, watching the Travis County ESD No. 12 truck roll into the neighborhood, he waved at the crew and watched them get unloaded. Once crews confirmed it was a false alarm, the fun really began for the little guy.

They let him on the truck and treated him like an honorary firefighter, and they even let him spray flame retardant. It’s adorable.

What makes it better? Kooper turns 4 years old Tuesday (today). Happy birthday, Koop!