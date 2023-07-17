Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Monday, July 17.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Lake Travis Fire Rescue said fireworks likely started a two-alarm brush fire that burned two homes early Monday morning near Steiner Ranch.

According to LTFR, crews from the department and Austin Fire Department firefighters were at the scene of the fire at 1:20 a.m. on Mansfield View Court, which is just north of RM 620 and Quinlan Park Road.

At 1:35, LTFR said two homes had minimal fire damage. One had roof damage and the second had balcony damage. Crews were able to stop the fire from going inside the homes.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue said the fire was under control as of 3:10 a.m. and was out as of 4:16 a.m.

Lake Travis fire crews checking for flare-ups after fire burns two homes on July 17. (KXAN: Blake Devine) Fence damaged by overnight brush fire July 17. (KXAN: Blake Devine) Fence damaged by overnight brush fire July 17. (KXAN: Blake Devine)

LTFR told KXAN crews would be checking the area for any flare ups Monday morning.

At 6:09 a.m. LTFR tweeted the “Fire is believed to be started by fireworks. Conditions are very dry. We encourage everyone to take precautions when it comes to fireworks, outdoor burning, equipment usage, and BBQing. Anything that can cause a spark can start a wildland fire.”