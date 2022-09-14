HUDSON BEND, Texas (KXAN) — A restaurant in the Hudson Bend area of Travis County burned early Wednesday morning.

Crews with Lake Travis Fire Rescue were called to scene at the Los Pinos restaurant at 4919 Hudson Bend Rd. near Beacon Drive around 12:40 a.m.

Fire at Los Pinos restaurant in Hudson Bend on Sept. 14, 2022. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

The fire department said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage. Much of the damage was in the attic space.

The cause is under investigation. The department did not have an estimate of how much the damaged the fire caused.