WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Pedernales Fire Crews say they are fighting a garage fire on Angel Light Drive.

It’s in the 800 block of Angel Light Drive; that is east of Briarcliff along the Colorado River.

The department told KXAN there are reports of several vehicles inside the garage but no one was reported to be inside. The fire was contained to the garage.

The department asked everyone in a tweet at 4:46 a.m. to avoid the area for safety and let crews finish their work. It said it had reports that no one was inside the home.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue tweeted at 6:20 a.m. that its crews assisted Pedernales Fire.