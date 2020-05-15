Final day to protest TCAD home appraisal is Friday

Editor’s Note – An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that TCAD extended the deadline to lodge a protest to May 15. TCAD only extended the deadline for property owners to submit renditions from April 15 to May 15. The deadline to lodge a protest has always been May 15.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday is the last day for homeowners to start the process to dispute their 2020 home appraisals by the Travis Central Appraisal District.

Last year, about 147,000 protested their home appraisal. You can file your protest in several different ways but you have to do that Friday at the latest. That includes:

File through the online portal, which takes an estimated two hours to process.

File by mail or office dropbox, which takes 10-15 days to protest.

File in person during normal business hours, which on Friday are 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

After you start the protest process, you still have until May 30 to speak with an appraiser about your protest. You will need to submit and record evidence though of your protest before speaking with an appraiser.

Make sure you don’t join the online portal to speak to an appraiser before your protest is filed.

TCAD moved the process online during the pandemic, and they sent out notices in early April. TCAD also froze appraisals for many Travis County homeowners due to an ongoing data war with the Austin Board of Realtors over access to home sale information.

About 258,000 homeowners won’t see a change in their appraised value because of the squabble with ABoR. The board offered to give TCAD information on a zip code level, but not the individual property level.

Home appraisals are used to calculate property taxes, which are then used to help fund school districts.