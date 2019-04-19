Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family filed a federal lawsuit against Lake Travis Independent School District and a softball coach for $5 million after they say the school officials covered up the 2017 sexual assault of a student at Lake Travis High School.
The school district and softball coach Billy Coleman are named as the defendants in the federal lawsuit that alleges Title IX violations for failing to protect the girl, known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, and failing to adequately investigate the claims. The lawsuit claims the school district violated the Texas Constitution by violating the girl's rights.
Coleman was briefly put on administrative leave in September 2017 after the allegations came to light but after parents visited the high school principal and an investigation by the school district, he was reinstated in October. He has not been charged with a crime.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the District Court for the Western District of Texas, claims the girl was bullied by the school district and coach and members of the community after she came forward with the allegations. It says the coach was briefly put on leave in a move to placate the girl's family but the school district's investigation was allegedly "a sham and cover-up."
Once Coleman was reinstated as coach at Lake Travis High School, the lawsuit says the girl transferred to a different school district but the bullying continued.
The girl now plays softball on her new school team. Two weeks ago, the lawsuit claims her new team was playing against her old team and she was struck by a fast-pitched softball. A former team member allegedly told the girl the pitcher deliberately struck the girl with a fast pitch after Coleman told her to do so.
The lawsuit also claims Coleman previously taught at Randall High School in Amarillo where he had a history of sexually harassing his players.
Lake Travis ISD told KXAN it is looking into the lawsuit and allegations.
County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — County planners will present the final options for a new evacuation route for the Steiner Ranch neighborhood Thursday night before starting the design process later this year.
People who live in the neighborhood near Lake Travis have only one way in and one way out, and that caused problems in 2011 when a wildfire sparked nearby.
Images showed cars lined up along the road into the neighborhood with smoke billowing over the hills in the distance. County officials want to prevent something similar happening again.Read the Full Article
OUTAGES: Power restored after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
11:10 a.m.Read the Full Article
Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Parents have been using apps and GPS devices to keep track of their kids for years, but now a local school district wants to prohibit parents from using one feature while their students are in school.
Lake Travis ISD's board will vote Wednesday on a policy change to prevent parents from using devices to listen in to their kids while they're at school.
It's a legal issue, the district told KXAN. Parents who are discreetly listening in to their kids might also be listening in on other children, and in addition to raising privacy concerns, the practice could violate federal wiretapping laws, said Amber King, LTISD's legal counsel.Read the Full Article
