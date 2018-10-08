Family searching for Minneapolis man who came to Austin for ACL

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Family of Christopher White)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) -- The friends and family of a Minneapolis man are pleading for help as they search for him after they say he was last seen near a Travis County house early Saturday.

The family of Christopher Jay White, 25, say friends last saw him between 5:30 and 6 a.m. when he got up from the deck of a vacation rental home and either left the home or walked inside.

The home is located at 3225 Smoky Ridge Dr. and is right along the Colorado River. That is just west of Loop 360 near the Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

He left his keys, wallet and shoes inside the home, and that's the last they heard of him.

White traveled to Austin from Minneapolis, where he lives, for the Austin City Limits Festival with a group of friends, his brother told KXAN.

He traveled to Austin to help look for White.

White is described as 6'4" with wavy brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

The Travis County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man went missing in Travis County on Saturday, but it's unclear if the person they're looking for is White.

If you have any information or see him, call police.