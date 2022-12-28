TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of Jeffery Richardson, an off-duty police officer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the summer, is speaking publicly Wednesday about his death and their legal action in the case.

Richardson, 35, was an officer with the Poteet Police Department. Poteet is south of San Antonio.

He was hit and killed by a vehicle while working traffic duty at a construction zone near The Domain early the morning of June 29.

Richardson’s family will hold a press conference at the Travis County Civil Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. to discuss their investigation and legal action against the driver and the bar that allegedly served her before she drove drunk.

The driver of the vehicle, Lindsay Smith, was arrested at the time and charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer, a felony.

APD said she stayed at the scene. Investigators performed a sobriety test and conducted a warrant for her blood sample.

According to an affidavit, the officer had been working on lane closures for construction in the area. The affidavit said the car drove through a barricade blocking the left two lanes and hit the officer at a high speed.

The affidavit said the driver told police she drank two mixed drinks at a restaurant, a total of four martinis at two different bars and “an unknown quantity of shots” before she drove.