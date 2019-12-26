Family narrowly escapes a truck after it mysteriously caught fire on Christmas Eve

2019 F-150 catches fire along Pecan and I-30 in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — A Pflugerville family is thankful as they look back at what’s left of their 3-month-old truck.

“I’m grateful and blessed that they are still here,” said Alicia Ayon. “A truck can be replaced, they can’t.”

Alicia Ayons witnessed her 5-year-old little girl and future husband narrowly escape a truck fire on Christmas Eve. Her and her boyfriend’s 2019 Ford F-150 suddenly burst into flames when driving down the I-30 service road.

“The end was already engulfed in flames by the time we jumped out,” said James Kanirie. “We ran into the field and then soon, the whole truck caught fire.”

The truck is now sitting in a junk yard for the family to pick up the pieces.

“What happens if it’s in the garage and it catches fire,” said Kanirie. “The house could go up with the family inside.”

The cause of the truck fire is unknown. The family says they’ve received several messages from people saying their same make and model caught fire too. They plan on reaching out to Ford to figure out what went wrong.

In November, Ford issued a recall for 168,000 2019 and 2020 F-150 pickups. Ford says they may have an “improperly secured” part that may hinder breaking, steering assist, instrument panel displays or cause the engine to stall or catch fire.

Ford says it’s not aware of any reports of accidents or injury related to this recall. The vehicle identification number on this families F-150 has not been recalled for the latest issue.