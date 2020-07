MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor fire crews say a family is safe but homeless after a fire burned an RV and a large shed Thursday morning.

According to Manor Fire, the fire was first reported just after 2:15 a.m. on a site a mile off of Jones Road. It’s in a rural area, about five miles southeast of downtown Manor.

Crews reported fire was knocked down as of 4 a.m. Manor fire does not know yet what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

No one was hurt.