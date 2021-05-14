False murder report led to massive, 6-agency response in Pflugerville Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A toll road shut down, a park closed and six law enforcement agencies responded after a man said he saw people burying a body in Pflugerville on Wednesday. The only problem? Police say that never happened.

Around 11:15 a.m. a man identified as Juan Daniel Rodriguez-Campos came running up to a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper’s car. He told the trooper “he witnessed 4 armed Hispanic males dragging a body and preparing to bury it in a large field” near State Highway 130, according to the affidavit.

What ensued was a “massive multiagency response,” with officers from Pflugerville police, Austin police, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wildlife’s Game Warden division. The search for the body included four K-9 officers, a helicopter and four drones. North East Metro Park was closed and evacuated and part of the SH 130 toll road shut down.

The search lasted 3 and a half hours.

“There was no evidence of homicide, no evidence of deceased victims, no evidence of fleeing suspects and no evidence of any crime being committed.

Pflugerville police say Rodriguez-Campos’ story changed a number of times when officers interviewed him and in some cases contradicted his original report.

Rodriguez-Campos faces a false report charge. He bonded out of the Travis County Jail.

No attorney information is listed for him online. When it is, KXAN will reach out for comment and update this story when we receive a response.