False alarm after sheriff’s deputies pull over Del Valle ISD bus for ‘suspicious item’

A Del Valle ISD bus was pulled over for a report of a suspicious item on board Thursday. It turned out the item was a black comb someone thought was a weapon. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Richards, KXAN ReportIt)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A Del Valle ISD school bus was stopped by Travis County Sheriff’s Department deputies for a report of a suspicious item on board Thursday morning.

Authorities say the bus was stopped on Nez Perce Trace, and the suspicious item ended up being a black comb someone thought was a weapon.

The bus was carrying Dailey Middle School and Del Valle High School students. An official with Dailey Middle School said they have called parents about the incident.

School officials were called about the suspicious item first, and from there the school contacted the sheriff’s office.

“We take all accusations here in Del Valle and investigate all of them,” said Jonathan Harris, Del Valle ISD chief communications officer.