Extent of cyberattack against Central Health still unknown, forensic investigation now underway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hackers apparently launched a cyberattack on Dec. 4 against a computer server at Central Health, the healthcare district announced Thursday evening.

According to a news release, the Central Health Technology Team detected and began investigating unauthorized access on a server, though it’s too early to identify the extent of the attack and what steps need to be taken next.

Mike Geeslin, the president and CEO of Central Health, wrote in a statement Thursday, “The incident is potentially a criminal act, and we’re working closely with law enforcement in the investigation. While we do not believe employee or patient data was compromised, we’re not taking anyone’s security for granted and a thorough forensic investigation is required.”

The technology team at Central Health is now conducting a forensic analysis of the affected hardware, software and data. However, the investigation has not determined what data may have been taken or whether the data belonging to other organizations has been impacted. Central Health stated it will share more information once its investigation is complete.

“Our team sees thousands of attempted attacks on our system every day, and we do not take them lightly,” John Clark, Central Health’s chief information officer, said. “Fortunately, our Tech Team has people and systems in place for this reason — to detect an attack early on. Because of these efforts, we believe the attack was not fully carried out.”

Central Health is the local public agency that connects low-income residents in Travis County with healthcare services.