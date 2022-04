AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to get to someone who was bitten by a snake in a Travis County park, Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

ATCEMS said multiple groups were responding to Reimers Ranch, including STAR Flight. They later tweeted that the person who was reportedly bitten had made it to a trailhead.

On the Reimers Ranch website, it says Easter weekend tends to be one of the busiest for the park.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.