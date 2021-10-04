Emergency alerts through ASL, voice and text message now provided in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Local emergency management offices have announced a new partnership that will provide emergency alerts for Deaf, Blind, Hard of Hearing, or Deaf and Blind communities.

The offices of emergency management for the City of Austin and Travis County announced a partnership with Deaf Link to launch its Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS).

Subscribers to the program will receive an accessible message in ASL and English voice and text during emergency situations. The messages will include information about the emergency and what actions to take. When an emergency alert is sent through the AHAS program, users will receive those messages on internet and video-capable devices.

“The City of Austin and Travis County realize how essential it is for the community to have access to critical life-saving information before, during, and after emergencies,” said Director of the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Juan Ortiz in a press release.

“We are grateful to be able to partner with an organization like Deaf Link who share our commitment to community preparedness,” said Travis County Office of Emergency Management Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter. “Preparedness information should be available to everyone, and AHAS helps us achieve that goal by helping reach the Deaf, Blind, Hard of Hearing, and Deaf and Blind community to ensure all communities take action when needed.”

The program is up and running now. To sign up for the alert, click here.