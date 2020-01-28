Elizabeth Warren endorses candidate for Travis County District Attorney

Jose Garza, a candidate for Travis County District Attorney, announced Tuesday that he received an endorsement from Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate. (Photo courtesy of JoseForDA.com)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on the district attorney’s race in Travis County, and she’s not backing the incumbent.

Warren threw her support behind Jose Garza in his race against District Attorney Margaret Moore, Garza announced Tuesday.

The Austin American-Statesman was the first to report the news. Garza, the executive director of the Workers Defense Project, then confirmed the endorsement on Twitter.

“I am moved by all she has done to create structural change for working people, and [I’m] humbled to have her support,” he tweeted.

Moore was first elected in 2016.