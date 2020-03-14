Eanes ISD board holds emergency meeting to address possible future COVID-19 decisions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District gave authority to its Superintendent Tom Leonard to respond to COVID-19 at an emergency meeting on Saturday.

During the meeting, the board passed a resolution giving Leonard the ability to make all decisions regarding payment of employment during an emergency closure; the authority to alter the school calendar to accommodate the closure; determine guidelines for absences, leave time and leave days; the authority to declare a catastrophe; in addition to more.

Eanes ISD families, students, staff and community members can visit the district’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) page for the latest updates and information.