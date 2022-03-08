Dump truck, 3 cars involved in ‘major collision’ in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of Ranch Road 620 in Lakeway have reopened after a crash involving a dump truck and three cars, according to the Lakeway Police Department.

Police said just after 3:45 p.m. all lanes in both directions were closed at RR 620 and Lohmans Crossing Road. In an update at 5:20 p.m., police said all lanes have reopened.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area and choose different routes. The Texas Department of Transportation also tweeted about the closure.

Police said EMS was going to the scene, and they don’t know about injuries at this time. Lake Travis firefighters also responded.