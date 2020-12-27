Dry, windy conditions spark several brush fires in eastern Travis County Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters in eastern Travis County battled several brush fires Saturday amid dry and windy conditions in the area.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said FM 969 was shut down at Decker Creek Drive just after 3 p.m. while firefighters tackled a grass fire.

Travis County ESD 12 said the blaze covered 17 acres. They said vehicles were involved but no one was hurt, and the road reopened after about 30 minutes.

Later in the afternoon, the crew worked a five-acre grass fire off US 290 in Manor. That blaze is now contained, Captain Von Beals said.

Additionally, there were six separate smaller fires just off US 290, covering four acres of land in total.

Beals said that no one was injured in any of the fires that broke out Saturday.

They were caused by a combination of dry conditions with some strong wind coming in, he said.