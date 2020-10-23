Driver killed in crash on RM 620 in Travis County Wednesday identified

Someone was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Oct. 21 on FM 620 Road, EMS says (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in a multiple-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Travis County.

DPS said the driver killed is 56-year-old Thomas Martinez of Taylor. He was pronounced dead on scene.

DPS said the accident took place around 3:12 p.m. in the 4200 block of RM 620, near Mansfield Dam Road. Martinez, who was driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling westbound in the left lane.

For unknown reasons, DPS said Martinez crossed the center turn lane into the eastbound lane and hit a 2017 Volvo semi-truck. After hitting the truck, Martinez reportedly went back into the westbound lanes and crashed into a 2020 Subaru Outback, DPS said.

RM 620 was shut down in both directions Wednesday for the crash investigation, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

