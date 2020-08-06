Driver killed in crash on FM 620 near Lake Travis identified

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursay identified a driver who was killed in a crash last month near Lake Travis. Four others were also injured.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash on FM 620 near North Quinlan Park Road around 8:17 p.m. on July 22.

It was determined a 2014 Kia Forte, occupied by four women, was traveling eastbound on the road, while a Jeep Wrangler driven by a man was heading westbound.

The Kia crossed the middle lines into the opposite lane and hit the Wrangler head on, DPS says.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 23-year-old Raven Guyton of Manor, was pronounced dead on scene, DPS says. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the three other Kia passengers to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

The Jeep’s driver was treated on scene and released, DPS says.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Travis Fire Rescue also helped with the crash. The investigation is still being completed, DPS says.