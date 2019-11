TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a man has died after being hit by a driver near Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on FM 812. STAR Flight was also responding to the scene.

TXDOT said FM 812 was closed at SH 130 because of a crash and traffic was being detoured.

FM 812 shut down just west of Circuit of the Americas Boulevard for auto/pedestrian crash. DPS is en route to handle the investigation. Unknown how long FM 812 will be shut down. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) November 4, 2019

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.