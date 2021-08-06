Driver dies after hitting pole in Travis County Thursday

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas (KXAN) — One person died after hitting a pole and going into cardiac arrest in Mustang Ridge Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were called out to U.S. Highway 183 southbound and Old Lockhart Road around 12:13 p.m. after reports that a car went through a fence and hit a pole. The driver and sole occupant seemed to be unconscious and going into cardiac arrest, according to the 911 call.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the patient and began to administer CPR after extricating them from the car.

Medics ultimately pronounced the driver dead on scene, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight also responded to the crash.